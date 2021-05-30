Emma Stone reveals she wants to see THIS Disney villain's origin story as a movie after Cruella

Emma Stone opened up about another Disney villain apart from Cruella, who deserves to get their own film and she believes it is The Little Mermaid's Ursula.

Emma Stone recently stunned the audiences after she appeared in a non-recognizable avatar for Disney's recent release Cruella. The film stars Stone as one of Disney's deadliest female villains, Cruella de Vil who was first brought to the screen by Glenn Close in the 1996 film 101 Dalmatians and its 2000 sequel 102 Dalmatians. With Stone taking on the role to tell the character's origin story, fans have been excited to watch Cruella's journey.

Previously, we have seen Disney making antagonists into their leads with films like Maleficent and in a recent interview, the actress revealed another villain whose origin story would be exciting to see. While talking to Variety, Stone expressed that she believes The Little Mermaid villain Ursula should get her movie.

Further explaining why she believes Ursula's journey will be interesting to see, Emma said, "She’s an octopus and the world you would get to live in, like Ursula’s parents and what happened there, You’ve never really seen a non-human Disney villain be explored in that way."

Not only Stone but her Cruella co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste also seemed to agree that Ursula is a "misunderstood" character and hence her story deserves to be told. Considering the success of Angelina Jolie's Maleficent franchise and now Emma's Cruella too taking the same route, it seems Disney may consider making an Ursual origin story movie in the future.

As for Cruella, the film became one of the first ones in a long time to hold a red carpet premiere event in LA amid the pandemic. Stone who recently welcomed her first child with boyfriend Dave McCary walked the red carpet looking her stunning best.

