Emma Stone Reveals She’s ‘Fine’ Not Being Called By Her Birth Name: ‘You Can Call Me Whatever You Want’

Emma Stone has once again clarified the confusion surrounding her name. Recently, Stone appeared on TODAY to discuss her new film Kinds of Kindness alongside her co-star Jesse Plemons.



Emma Stone revealed she's 'fine' not being called by her birth name

During her appearance on TODAY, Emma Stone opened up about her latest comedy-drama movie, Kinds of Kindness, alongside her co-star Jesse Plemons. However, what caught everyone's attention was when TODAY host Craig Melvin asked the actress if she preferred to be addressed by her stage name, Emma, or her real name, Emily.

In response, Stone replied, "I'm okay with either," noting, "My real name is Emily, though." Melvin then asked the actress why she had allowed everyone to call her Emma all these years," after which she explained that "(Emily Stone) was taken at Screen Actors Guild."

She further justified her point by saying that it was somewhat similar to when anyone registers a business and then they can't have the "same name as someone else." Stone told the host that she's been saying (Emily) her entire life and quipped, "You can call me whatever you want. You can make up a name."

Emma Stone revealed why she used 'Emma' as her professional name

Emma Stone is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood today, whose movies never fail to leave a mark on the silver screen; such is the influence of her acting skills.

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Cruella movie actress revealed that while her birth name is Emily Jean Stone, she had to change the name for a reason and used 'Emma' as her on-stage name at the beginning of her career.

During the interview, Stone also shared her views on whether anyone in the film industry called her by her birth name: the actress clarified, "When I get to know them, people that I work with do."

She then explained that she had changed her name from Emily to Emma because another actress already had taken the name "Emily Stone" in the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). Stone continued, "Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.'"

According to reports, Yorgos Lanthimos' black comedy anthology film Kinds of Kindness will be out in theaters on 21 June 2024. The film cast includes Emma Stone, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, Hunter Schafer, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley.