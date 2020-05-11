Is Emma Stone secretly married to Dave McCary? Fans point out a big hint given by the La La Land actress

Emma Stone replaces her engagement ring with a golden band and sparks speculations about a secret wedding with fiance Dave McCary.

Emma Stone recently appeared for a virtual chat on Reese Witherspoon’s YouTube show and dropped a major hint about her marriage. The La La Land actress has been dating Dave McCary. for a long time now and the couple got engaged last year in December. Wedding speculations grew stronger as Emma Stone was found to have replaced her engagement ring with a golden band on her Reese Witherspoon's YouTube show appearance and fans began to wonder if she has secretly tied the knot with fiance Dave McCary.

The virtual chat was based on anxiety where Emma Stone and Reese Witherspoon spoke to a medical professional. "If you marry an anxious man, you’re going to have to know me the rest of my life," the doctor stated explaining how bad marriage can cause mental stress to which Emma Stone's response further gave rise to speculations about her marriage. "Thankfully I didn’t do that," Emma Stone retorted and left the fans wondering if she didn't marry yet or she meant that she has married Dave McCary, who is an incredible guy.

First, the band and then the statement, if you go to see the two together, it comes as a big hint about Emma Stone And Dave McCary already being married. While it is difficult to say what the truth is, it seems like fans are ready to accept Emma Stone And Dave McCary's marriage. Boys, better luck in your next life but it seems like Emma Stone is taken now. Ever since the actress dropped a clue, Twitter is flooding with responses. "Emma Stone is married," read a tweet. "My baby is a married woman now," read another.

