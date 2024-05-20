Emma Stone Opens Up About How Director Yorgos Lanthimos Is ‘Physically Oriented’

Renowned director Yargos Kanthimos is known for movies that include many physically taxing scenes. In the movie The Favorite, we saw Joe Alwyn and Rachel Weisz twerking whereas in Poor Things we saw star Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo get involved in the famously bizarre dancing scene.

This kind of awkward, weird, sometimes sexy, and sometimes disturbing movement is a trademark part of Lanthaimos movies. Well, in his latest movie Kinds of Kindness, we saw the cast get involved in a group sex scene, some breakdancing, and even some cannibalism which are equal parts fascinating and disturbing.

Lanthaimos and Stone talked about this bizarre physicality in his films

During the Cannes Film Festival press conference for Kinds of Kindness, the topic of physically heightened scenes came up. Lanthaimos commented that he does not mistreat the body, not practically at least. He continued, "I'm observing life, and a lot of it is dark, and harm and ridiculousness and awkwardness. We try to incorporate all that, and it starts from physicality."

Emma agreed with the director and said that on set, he does not intellectually discuss what exactly is happening. Stone continued to say that Lanthaimos is a very “physically oriented” person who really loves dance.

During Poor Things, the two of them discussed a lot about how the protagonist Bella Baxter moved and walked. Stone also said, “My relationship to body and movement in his films is interiorizing that physicality. It’s showing it, not saying it.”

Kinds of Kindness is filled with the bizarre flavor Lanthaimos is known for

Kinds of Kindness, which is Lanthaimos’ most recent film is an anthology starring the director’s old favorites Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe , Joe Alwyn, and Margaret Qualley, as well as some new faces such as Hunter Schafer, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, and Mamoudou Athie.

The film, though gory and graphic in its imagery, managed to win the hearts of the Cannes audience and earned a 4.5-minute standing ovation after the screening. The weird brand of humor that all Lanthaimos films have managed to also make the audience laugh even though the depictions of sex cults and cannibalism might not be for everyone.

This is not Lanthaimos’ Cannes Film Festival debut as the director has also screened his films The Killing of A Sacred Deer and The Lobster here. However, The Favorite and Poor Things, the latter of which earned Emma Stone an Oscar, debuted at the Venice Film Festival. Kinds of Kindness, the director’s latest, intriguing venture will be released by Searchlight Pictures on June 21, Friday.

