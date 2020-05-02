Emma Stone shares tips to deal with anxiety amid COVID 19 crisis; Says she writes down things that trouble her

In an attempt to spread awareness about mental health amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Emma Stone shared tips to deal with anxiety. Here’s what she had to say.

Coronavirus has taken the world by storm and people are struggling under the fear of the pandemic. Globally, the deadly virus has infected about 3.35 million people. While 1.05 million have recovered, nearly 239,000 have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Since scientists are still working on a solution, people across the world have been practicing social distancing to avoid contracting the virus. While Self isolation is keeping people away from the life-threatening disease, many are struggling to deal with stress, anxiety and other mental health issues amid the ongoing health crisis.

In an attempt to spread awareness about the importance of focusing on mental health during the COVID-19 lockdown, many celebrities have stepped forward to shared tips about how they have been dealing with the pandemic. Recently, Emma Stone featured in a video in partnership with Child Mind Institute. In the clip, she shared her experience of dealing with anxiety while staying locked up at home. The 31-year-old actress revealed that to cope with her anxiety disorder, she has been “writing, and writing, and writing.”

Check out the video here:

“Something I really like to do when I am struggling with anxiety is a brain dump,” she said in the video. “What I do is, I just write about anything I am worried about. I just write, and write, and write. I don’t think about it. I don’t read it back. I usually do this before bed so it does not interfere with my sleep, these worries or these anxieties. I just write it all out. And I just go to sleep and try to let it all go. And I find it is really really helpful for me to get it all out on a paper,” she added in the video.

The La La Land actress also stated that she recently discovered a new author and she has been reading his novels while social distancing. “Something that I have been loving doing is I discovered a new author that I hadn’t read. I hadn’t read any of his books before and I have been reading all of his short stories and some of his novels. And it has been really fun to kind of be introduced to this a new world that I did not know about before now,” she said.

She also suggested people take up meditation. “Another thing I am doing is meditating. I found meditation is very helpful for my anxiety disorder. To just sitting 5 to 10 minutes a day. And repeating a mantra really works for me but you can just count your breath,” she said. She also stated that there are some free online groups that people can join to know more about meditation. “There are some groups online that can help you for free with how to get into meditation.

Emma mentioned that physical exercise helps release the stress and that she has been dancing a lot during the ongoing lockdown. “Another thing I have been doing is dancing. All around my house blasting music and just letting it all out. Any exercise at all really helps me but dancing is my very favourite and I just get very silly and lose. That seems to work for me,” she added.

She concluded the video by sending her love for people across the world who are crumbling under the fear of Coronavirus. “I hope you are staying safe, staying strong and healthy. I am sending you lots of love. Go to childmind.org if you need any resources, or any help, or if you just want to donate today,” she said.

People’s mental health is becoming a cause of concern amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, actress Demi Moore opened up about how she is dealing with the Coronavirus quarantine. She stated that it is okay to feel scared due to the pandemic, E Online reported. “First of all, knowing that, it's really scary because they're placing themselves at risk for potentially contracting the virus and dying. It's okay to feel scared. That's pretty normal, and we're not alone. You're not alone to feel that way," she said.

The 57-year-old actress then shared some of the things she has added to her daily routine to keep the stress away. Moore said, “I think doing little things, like taking those moments to do thoughtful meditation, any kind of writing, to get the emotions out and not stuff down your feelings of fear or frustration (is good). Exercising and letting go.” In addition to Emma and Demi, various other celebrities including Demi Lovato, Kate Middleton, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus among others, have also played their part in spreading awareness about mental health.

