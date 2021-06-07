Emma Stone starrer ‘Cruella’ sequel in early development at Disney Studios; Deets inside

The sequel to Emma Stone led 2021 release Cruella is current in the works at the Disney Studios. Read further to get the details.

Emma Stone starrer ‘Cruella’ got a release a few weeks ago and garnered tremendous response from the fans as well as critics. Emma Stone’s performance as the Disney anti-hero received overwhelming praise from people around the globe. According to a report in Variety, a sequel for ‘Cruella’ is already in works at the Disney Studios. Director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are both expected to return and helm their respective responsibility for the sequel. It is however yet not officially confirmed if Emma Stone would be returning for the sequel or not.

According to a report in Variety, speaking about the film’s response and performance on the OTT platform and theaters, a Disney spokesperson said in a statement, “We are very pleased with ‘Cruella’s’ box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney Plus Premier Access performance to date. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”

Cruella opened to positive reviews and garnered a decent footfall in the theaters considering it is one of the early mainstream releases since the theaters opened up in America and few other parts of the world after staying shut for nearly a year due to COVID 19. For one of her upcoming projects, Emma Stone is reteaming with her ‘The Favourite’ director Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, a story based on Alasdair Gray's satirical novel.

Also Read| Cruella director on Emma Stone starrer's sequel possibility: I’d love to see full-blown Cruella, fully loaded

Share your comment ×