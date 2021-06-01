Emma Stone 'wasn't surprised' by Cruella's dark backstory: It was fun to go deeper into what makes her so evil

In a recent interview, Cruella star Emma Stone shared her honest thoughts on why her titular character and iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil's dark backstory didn't surprise her.

Emma Stone has been garnering many praises for her knockout performance as the iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil in Cruella, which released in the US last week. However, there's also a major debate regarding how dark Cruella's storyline is, especially when it comes to Estella Miller's backstory. While some fans absolutely loved the grittiness, some were also shocked by it and hence, there are divided reviews.

In an interview with Variety, Emma was asked if she was surprised with how dark Cruella's backstory is, to which Stone quipped, "Surprise is hard when you’ve been attached to the movie for four years and you’ve seen many different incarnations of the script. [cackles] I'm just being really honest." For the unversed, the 32-year-old actress is also an executive producer of Cruella. "No, I wasn’t surprised because I had seen in all the permutations that it was going through. But I thought this was a really exciting and interesting reimagining of a character that we feel like we know on a surface level. It was fun to go deeper into what makes her tick and what makes her so evil," the Oscar-winning actress confessed.

What is your take on Cruella's dark storyline? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Emma Stone REVEALS 'Disney' reason why she didn't carry Cruella de Vil's trademark cigarette holder in Cruella

Meanwhile, for Indian fans, the wait game continues on as Cruella will only be releasing on August 27. Along with Emma, Cruella's extremely impressive cast also includes Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong in supporting roles.

Share your comment ×