Emma Stone's new look hints return as Gwen Stacy for Spider-Woman live-action; here's what we know

With the last few projects from Marvel not performing distinctively over the approval rating, the studio is now banking on projects that will give assured results. Loki Season 2 is around the corner and Phase 5 is being reshaped as we write. But one of the most bankable heroes that the company still owns is Spider-man. The last two movies from the banner- Spider-man No Way Home, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have been humongous successes. Since then, a lot of Spider-man projects have been the talk of the town. In the same lane, when Emma Stone posted a picture of her new hairstyle, fans could not help but theorize that a new Gwen Stacy movie is in the works. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Emma Stone's new look

The news broke when Mara Roszak, one of the renowned Hollywood hairstylists shared a picture of Emma Stone adorning a fresh blonde bob hairstyle. The picture was taken in the Mare Salon and shared by the stylist. Soon after, the fans began commenting that she was adorning Gwen Stacy's look from the Andrew Garfield starrer Amazing Spider-man series.

The market of theories has since been filled with speculations of Emma reprising her role as the Spider-Woman. The female-led movie has been in the talks for a while now. Marvel or any of the producers have not commented on the matter. But it seems that after the inclusion of the multi-verse chapters, it will be easier to bring Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy into phase 5.

Will there be a Spider-woman movie?

Fans have seen the female variant of Spider-woman by Gwen Stacy only once in the Spider-verse movies. The Hailey Steinfeld character was widely loved in the animated version. And there was a demand for the live-action project for the character. While there is no such project under work for Sony or Disney, the next ventures in line are Loki Season 2, Deadpool 3, and the two Avengers movies.

With the multiverse theories at play, there is a strong chance that Emma Stone's Spider-woman might play a cameo role in one of the movies. But a singular project of the title is a long-stretched dream. This section will be updated with all the latest happenings from the MCU. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Emma Stone attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert; Fans cannot get over actress’ epic reaction to THIS song