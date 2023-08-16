Emma Stone's Stunning Hair Transformation: From Ginger to Platinum Blonde Bob

Emma Stone embraces a bold change in hair color and style. Read on to know everything about her new look

Written by Shazia Ahmed Published on Aug 16, 2023   |  12:19 AM IST  |  4.4K
IMDb
Still from Easy A

Key Highlight

  • Emma Stone stuns fans with a bold platinum blonde bob
  • Hairstylist Mara Roszak reveals the secrets behind Emma's transformation

Emma Stone has taken a daring plunge into the world of platinum blonde hair, marking a departure from her signature ginger locks. Renowned hairstylist Mara Roszak unveiled this stunning transformation, revealing Emma's chic platinum bob—a look that has left fans awestruck and the internet buzzing.

Emma Stone’s transformation

Emma Stone, famously known for her vibrant red hair, has set tongues wagging with her latest makeover. The actress, who actually possesses natural blonde hair, has undergone a dramatic change to embrace the current Barbiecore summer trend. Her hairstylist Mara Roszak shared glimpses of Emma's jaw-dropping makeover, showcasing her alluring asymmetrical platinum bob.

Mara Roszak spilled the beans on how Emma achieved her jaw-dropping transformation. The new look combines a skillful cut with individual extensions, creating an impeccable blend of style and fullness. Roszak's expertise shines through as she advises those seeking to replicate the look, emphasizing the importance of slight front-length variation for a subtle dimension.

Renowned hair expert Priscilla Valles played a pivotal role in elevating Emma's style, adding 15 individual extensions to provide depth and movement. Valles praised the use of individual extensions for their natural flow, describing them as a lightweight option that contributes to a healthy scalp.

READ MORE: Emma Stone's new look hints return as Gwen Stacy for Spider-Woman live-action; here's what we know

Hair colour journey

Tracey Cunningham, a Redken ambassador, masterminded Emma's mesmerizing hair color transformation. Employing Redken products, Cunningham achieved the stunning blonde hue that now graces Emma's locks. The intricate process involved a shift from red to blonde, requiring meticulous steps to attain the captivating result. Emma's new tone radiates charm and complements her versatile looks.

Emma's journey with hair color resonates with her quest for diversity in roles. Reflecting on her career, Emma shared her experience of breaking stereotypes tied to her blonde hair. "A different hair color changes everything," she mused, recounting her decision to dye her hair dark brown, which propelled her into her first role.

With this remarkable hair transformation, Emma Stone continues to captivate not only on-screen but also off-screen with her fearless approach to style.

Emma Stone's iconic transformation serves as a reminder that hair can be a canvas for self-expression and a source of creative reinvention. As fans celebrate her stunning new look, it's clear that Emma's influence extends beyond the silver screen to the world of fashion and beauty.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Speak Now: Is Taylor Swift's new song When Emma Falls in Love about Emma Stone? Theory DEBUNKED

Advertisement

FAQ's

Are Emma Stone and Taylor Swift friends?
Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have remained one of Hollywood's closest pairs of celebrity besties over the years. The two first met at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards
Why did Emma Stone change her name?
Speaking to Wmagazine in 2017, the star explained how, aged 16, she learned that another 'Emily Stone' was already registered with the Screen Actors Guild: a contestant on Australia's Next Top Model. So, it was up to the teenager to decide upon a new name for her fledgling career.
Why did Emma and Andrew break up?
According to various reports, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield broke up due to their work constraints and tight schedules. The news of Hollywood's beloved ex-couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield's break up left their fans heartbroken. Just like any normal Hollywood couple, the two American stars had met on the sets.
About The Author
Shazia Ahmed
Shazia Ahmed

An author, content writer, and avid reader immersing in the world of fantasy, fiction, and entertainment while crea... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Eonline and Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!