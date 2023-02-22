Emma Thompson ‘found the pressure and glare’ of Oscars too much; Here is everything to know

In an interview with the Radio Times, Emma Thompson opens up about winning the Academy Awards when she was questioned about how she dealt with the fame. She has starred in the movies based on the classic Jane Austen novel directed by Ang Lee and played the Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical. Here is everything you need to know about the same.

Emma Thompson about winning Oscars

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Emma Thompson opens up about how difficult it was to grapple with the fame that she found with the movies. The British actress has two Oscars to her name; for playing the lead character in the movie Howards End and the second one three years later for the Sense and Sensibility screenplay.

Thompson revealed that she felt ‘seriously ill’ during both the Oscars Awards. She said that the pressure and glare of the Oscars was too much. It was so astonishing that she later wanted to lie down in a dark room. Emma Thompson also felt tired of answering the questions that interviewers used to ask her about herself.

Emma Thomson told in an interview with the magazine that she quickly became allergic to this part of job. However, she did not further elaborated about the circumstances or illnesses during the event.

In an interview with the Radio Times podcast, Emma Thompson talked about how fame tends to be ‘highly toxic’. She continued that being grounded in these times certainly helps. The British actress said that she used to divide her time between the house in northwest London and Scotland. She used to stay grounded by living in the same street in London all my life. Earlier Thompson also said that her mental health suffered quite a bit with the collapse of the marriage to Kenneth Branagh.