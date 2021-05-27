Emma Thompson recalls her shocking experience on the sets of Disney’s Cruella; Says filming was ‘torture’

Emma Thompson recently got candid about filming her upcoming movie--Disney’s Cruella. Scroll down to see what Thompson had to say about her experience.

Actress Emma Thompson recently got real about filming her upcoming film Disney’s Cruella! If you haven’t seen the intriguing trailer of the film, Thompson, 62 stars as Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute.

Now, during recent promotions, the actress spoke to Lorraine magazine and revealed that one part of filming was absolute “torture” for her! Emma actually pointed to wearing underwear with her costumes as the painstaking point. “I don’t like wearing underwear full stop. I stopped wearing underwear a long time ago,” Emma shared. “It’s not my scene. I don’t like comfortable underwear. I find comfortable underwear uncomfortable.”

She also compared the undergarments to squeezing a tub of toothpaste. “If you squeeze it hard enough things will come up and go down and make the shapes,” Emma added. “But it’s like you’re dealing with a Plasticine person. If you put Mr. Blobby into that corset, he would look good.”

Thompson’s co-star Emma Stone, who portrays the lead of Cruella De Vil in the film, also spoke about her experience filming. In a virtual interview with ET, the 32-year-old actress and new mom shared that she went through almost 40 costume changes throughout the entire movie! During the chat, the actress also expressed her fascination with punk rock fashion in 1970s era film. “[Costume designer] Jenny Beavan just had the time of her life,” Emma shared. “She kept saying this is how she dressed in the ’70s, this is what she knew…It was the way that she built the world, these costumes, these women were just on another level entirely. It was just incredible.” Among her favourite pieces, Emma picked out the garbage dress. “Popping out of the garbage pile and then that extreme train, it was so, so cool,” she shared.

