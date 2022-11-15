Emma Thompson talks Kenneth Branagh divorce, being 'blind' to his affair with Helena Bonham Carter

In her recent interview, Thompson got candid about learning of Branagh cheating on her. The actor and filmmaker was having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter , whom he met while playing love interests in the 1994 film Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein at the time. Branagh directed and starred in the movie as Victor Frankenstein, while Carter played his adoptive sister and fiancée.

Emma Thompson in her recent interview with the New Yorker opened up on her painful divorce from former husband Kenneth Branagh in 1995. Thompson and Branagh who had met while co-starring in the BBC’s Fortunes of War had gotten married in 1989 and were even touted to be the "Golden couple" by British press during the time until the eventually split.

Emma Thompson on being 'blind' to Branagh's affair

Speaking to the New Yorker, the Nanny McPhee star said, "I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set." She further added, "What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself." Previously, the actress had spoken about her famous Love Actually scene portraying heartbreak after she learns of her husband's cheating and said that it came from a real-life moment as she admitted that she had her "heart very badly broken by Ken" in a 2018 interview.

Emma Thompson on her divorce

The 63-year-old actress in her recent interview also explained how painful the divorce was for her as she said she was only "half alive" when she and Branagh, decided to divorce in 1995. She added, "Any sense of being a lovable or worthy person had gone completely." Recalling how she first fell for Kenneth while working together and revealed how she found him "incandescent with ambition and performance energy."

After the duo had tied the knot, while the Britsh media considered them to be a power couple, Emma stated that she was “embarrassed largely” by their high-profile nickname and they certainly didn't feel like it. After her split from Branagh, Emma Thompson married Greg Wise in 2003 after meeting him on the set of Sense and Sensibility.