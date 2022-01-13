Emma Watson addresses fan frenzy over her relationship with Tom Felton: It’s sweet

Emma Watson's childhood crush on her co-star, Tom Felton, was one of the most stunning revelations from the recent HBO Max reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The two British actors discussed their strong friendship, saying that despite their bond, nothing romantic ever occurred between them.

Emma, on the other hand, addressed the internet reaction and put any prospective relationship rumours to rest in an interview with British Vogue, as per E! News. "We speak most weeks," she said, "and we just think it's sweet." Emma, who is in a relationship with Leo Robinton, reminisced on her childhood romance and the close connection they maintain to this day in the special reunion. "I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was No. 7, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day," she said during the reunion. "He was three years above me and so for him he was like, ‘You're like my little sister.'"

Meanwhile, Tom went on to say that after discovering about Emma's crush one day while working in the hair and makeup department, he felt "very protective" of her. "Yeah, I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day," he said. "There's always been something that's like, I don't know, a kinship."

In her latest magazine interview, Watson couldn't stop gushing over the reunion. It was "like heaven" for her to be back on the Potter sets after all these years. However, the "most emotional" moment of the reunion for Watson was when Rupert Grint told her he loved her.

