Emma Watson almost considered QUITTING her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise; Here's why

For Harry Potter fans, it probably seems impossible to imagine someone other than Emma Watson in the role of Hermione Granger. Although the actress as reported by Digital Spy opened up about almost considering quitting the franchise during her appearance at the Harry Potter reunion. Watson speaks about dealing with fame and more in the special.

According to DigitalSpy, in one of the serious moments on Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson discusses why she almost felt like quitting from the Harry Potter film franchise, the actress also acknowledged that one of the reasons for the same was that she felt "lonely."

Speaking about going through that period, Watson recalled, "I think I was scared. I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point when you were like... 'This is kind of forever now'." The actress also added

Although Emma further added how it was fan support that helped her get through any doubts she had and maintained that they really wanted to see her succeed and that the cast members had each other's backs.

The Harry Potter reunion special is all set to air on January 1, 2022. The special episode will see Watson return alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch. Also, directors David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates will be recounting their experiences of directing the Harry Potter films.

