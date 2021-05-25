Emma Watson and BF Leo Robinton snapped getting cosy days after actress shot down engagement rumours

The Harry Potter alum had stepped out for an evening coffee run in LA and was spotted cuddling with boyfriend Leo Robinton.

Days after breaking her silence on Twitter about engagement rumours, Emma Watson was snapped out and about in Los Angeles with boyfriend Leo Robinton. The Harry Potter alum had stepped out for an evening coffee run in LA and was seen in super casual clothes with Leo. The duo appeared super happy as they cuddled and kissed while walking. As per reports, it was a quick coffee run as the actress stepped inside a Starbucks grabbed her drink and left.

In one of the many photos that has surfaced, Emma can be seen wrapping her arms around Leo as he plants a kiss on her cheeks. Emma was seen wearing a pair of loose pinstripe pants in beige design and converse shoes. She also sported a white chunky sweater emblazoned with a red heart and threw over a large black jacket to keep herself warm.

As for Leo, he wore a pair of distressed denims and a striped tee. The doting couple made sure to mask up as they went about their evening stroll.

Just a few days ago, Emma had reached out to her fans on social media and shut down engagement rumours. She had tweeted, "Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you."

ALSO READ: Emma Watson clears the air on engagement rumours, tells fans 'promise I'll share' when there's news

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×