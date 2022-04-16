Emma Watson Birthday: When the actress REVEALED her favourite scene from the entire Harry Potter series

As Emma Watson turns 32, let's take a trip down memory lane and open a door that will lead us back to where it all started, the wizarding world. Watson throughout her illustrious career has not just been known for her exceptional performance as Hermoine Granger in the mind-blowingly famous Harry Potter franchise but also for her other versatile character portrayals.

One that stands out the most, is her take on the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast which gave us a live-action version of the charming princess. Another personal favourite is her character Sam in Stephen Chbosky's 2012 romance drama Perks of Being a Wallflower. However, the list can never be complete without mentioning her first and most beloved portrayal of Hermoine Granger which delighted all Potterheads to ecstatic extremes. On that note, let's look back at the time when the actress revealed her favourite scene from the whole series (spoiler alert it does not involve Tom Felton).

In The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Watson admitted though at the time she thought the scene would be "really awkward," a decade later the scene is her favourite in the entire series. So, which coveted scene is this? Interestingly, Watson revealed she loved the sequence after Ron storms out on Hermoine and Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), the duo break into a slow dance on Nick Cave's O Children in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt 1.

On the reunion, she elaborated, "The scene that I thought was going to be really awkward, and I wasn't sure about at all, which was us doing our dance, now that's one of my favourite scenes from the whole of the series. Because the level of familiarity that you and I had with each other at that point, I don't think I could have done a scene like that with any other actor. So much said in the scene, it was unspoken, I loved that. And also, in the same way as characters, they got to have a moment of fun. You and I got to have a moment of fun, which we also needed at that point."

