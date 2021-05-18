Emma Watson clears the air on engagement rumours, tells fans 'promise I'll share' when there's news

The Harry Potter alum, Emma Watson, assured her fans that whenever there's a big life update, she promises she will share it with them.

Emma Watson is shutting down rumours and how! The actress took to Twitter on Monday to address engagement rumours that have been doing the rounds. The Harry Potter alum assured her fans that whenever there's a big life update, she promises she will share it. Emma wrote, Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue."

She added, "If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you." Emma also tweeted an update on how she's been spending her time amidst the pandemic. She tweeted, "In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."

Emma also thanked all those working tirelessly on the frontline. "I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx (sic)."

Even though with a sizeable social media presence, Emma rarely shares updates about her personal and professional life. The actress instead chooses to amplify important messages and advocate social causes.

