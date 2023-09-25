Emma Watson enlists security team to safely pursue university studies? Find out

In a surprising turn of events, Emma Watson, best known for her iconic portrayal of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, is once again heading back to school. However, this time, she won't be earning points for Gryffindor at Hogwarts but rather pursuing a Master's degree at the prestigious Oxford University. This exciting development has garnered significant attention, not just for her academic pursuits, but also due to her decision to hire a security team to ensure her safety during her educational journey.

Emma's academic endeavors

Emma Watson's journey into academia has been nothing short of remarkable. After her 10-year stint as Hermione Granger, which concluded in 2011 with the final Harry Potter film, she pursued higher education. In May 2014, she graduated from Brown University with a bachelor's degree in English literature.

Now, at the age of 33, Emma is taking her academic journey further by enrolling in a part-time Master's degree program at Oxford University. While she will attend some lectures in person, the majority of her coursework will be completed virtually, allowing her to manage her studies alongside her other commitments.

What sets Emma's return to education apart is her decision to hire a security team to ensure her safety on campus. Given her fame and previous security incidents, she's taking every precaution necessary. A source mentioned, "Because she’s a famous actress, she’ll have a security team looking after her whenever she has classes to go to. There have been a few incidents recently, and she is taking every precaution necessary to ensure her safety."

Recent incidents, such as an attempted break-in at a fashion show in New York, highlight the importance of Emma's security measures. The individual involved in the incident is currently facing legal proceedings.

Oxford's Harry Potter connections

Oxford University holds a special place in the hearts of Harry Potter fans as several scenes from the film series were shot on location in and around Oxford. The stunning Christ Church College Cloisters served as the backdrop for many memorable corridor scenes, while Bodley Tower Staircase brought the magical staircases to life. Emma's return to the city that played a significant role in her on-screen journey as Hermione Granger adds an intriguing layer to her academic pursuit.

Debunking rumors

During her previous academic journey at Brown University, there were rumors that Emma was teased by fellow students with calls of '10 points to Gryffindor"' whenever she answered questions correctly in class. However, she addressed these rumors in a 2011 interview with the BBC, stating, "I have never been bullied in my life and certainly never at Brown. This '10 points to Gryffindor' incident never even happened."

