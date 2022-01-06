Emma Watson has the BEST reaction to Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts' photo mix up with Emma Roberts

Emma Watson has just given a hilarious reply to her childhood photo mix-up with Emma Roberts in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts Reunion special episode. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted Roberts' incredibly sweet childhood photo which the makers of the reunion mistook for Watson.

However, as fans have spotted the mistake, and has been given the assurance of getting that rectified, Emma Watson has finally opened up on the hilarious gaffe. "I was NOT this cute," the actress wrote in the caption alongside the photo. She also put an adorable hashtag with the description which read, "Emma sisters forever."

When fans spotted the mistake after the reunion episode was released on January 1, the makers decided to address the issue and lauded Potterheads for being eagle-eyed and pointing out the error. A statement from the producers of the reunion special provided to Fox News stated, "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now."

Take a look at Emma Watson's post:

The blunder went viral on Twitter after some fans noted that the photo is of another Emma, aka Emma Roberts and not their Hermione Granger aka Watson. For those unversed, the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion celebrates the legacy of the eight movies which began filming 20 years ago with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as the first of the lot. Apart from the three main cast members, as in Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the reunion also featured Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Bonnie Wright, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, among others.

ALSO READ: Emma Watson raves about her all-time favourite Harry Potter scene in Return to Hogwarts reunion