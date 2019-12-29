Emma Watson has thoughts on Taylor Swift’s ownership struggle with her music: It's about owning your worth

Emma Watson, who has returned to the screens with Little Women, shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift's struggle with her own music.

Emma Watson, who has returned to the screens with Little Women, has been making headlines for her film. At the New York City premiere of the film recently, Emma also opened up about Taylor Swift's struggle with her own music while referring to the film's turning point of Jo March asking for the copyrights to her debut novel. For the unversed, Taylor Swift undoubtedly had a smashing year with her new music releases, but the pop star was embroiled in an ugly battle with Big Machine over her old and popular hits.

Speaking about it, Emma said, "t’s about believing in yourself and knowing your worth and owning your worth,” she told Variety about the importance of Jo owning her copyrights. “Right now, the Taylor Swift situation is a great example of, you know, you’re young and you’re talented and someone wants to buy your work, but having ownership at the end of the day is super, super important because you don’t know what someone’s going to decide to do with that,” Emma added.

She also compared this ownership battle to a game of monopoly saying, "I think people undervalue ownership. You know when you play Monopoly and you have a decision and you want to own something or get cash fast. The way to win Monopoly, everyone, is to own stuff. I’m just saying."

Little women has released in theatres earlier this month and has opened to mixed reviews. It is slated to hit theatres in India in February 2020.

