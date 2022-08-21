Emma Watson holds hands with rumoured boyfriend Brandon Green during Italy vacation

Emma Watson may just have confirmed her new romance during a recent Italy vacation. Amid her recent visit to Venice, the actress was photographed holding hands on a stroll with Brandon Green as per E! Green is the son of British fashion tycoon and billionaire Sir Philip Green. Emma and Bradon were reportedly also seen boarding a water taxi.

The Harry Potter star has been known to be extremely private when it comes to her personal life. In the photos obtained by E!, Emma was seen wearing a square-neck, red and white patterned dress with a side slit whereas her rumoured boyfriend Brandon sported a casual look in a navy T-shirt and light cobalt blue pants. Emma was all smiles during the duo's stroll together. Brandon's father is the former chairman of the Arcadia fashion empire consisting of popular retailers such as Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Miss Selfridge.

Emma and Brandon were first pictured together last September when they disembarked from a helicopter in Battersea, London as per Elle. Previously, Emma was reportedly dating Leo Robinton. The duo had reportedly begun dating in October 2019 and apparently broke up last year.

Speaking to Elle about her relationships and love life, the actress said, "I certainly haven't found that with doing all that I do or being all that I am, that I've struggled in my love life. I just think it's very patronizing towards men. It undermines them."Watson who appeared in the Harry Potter reunion special earlier this year had spoken about her crush on co-star Tom Felton during the same.

