Emma Watson LAUDS Potterheads on Harry Potter's 20th anniversary: I am proud we were kind to each other

Leave it to Hermione aka Emma Watson to make us all emotional with a single post! Watson penned a heartfelt note for Harry Potter fans on the 20th anniversary of their first movie, Harry Potter and Sorcerer's Stone. The actress, 31 took to her social media platform to laud her cast members and fellow Potterheads while calling her entire HP experience "something meaningful."

Watson posted some adorable photos of the cast. In the first picture, a very young Emma, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe can be seen posing with each other and displaying their heartiest smiles! The next picture seems to be from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, as the cast, are all posing with the famous yet dilapidated Hogwarts castle in the backdrop.

Emma called herself "lucky" for being a part of the magical experience. While appreciating her fellow cast members, Emma said, "I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people." She also added that the cast members have always been supportive of each other, even years after Harry Potter concluded.

"The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you," Watson penned, as she thanked Harry Potter fans for being a part of their journey. The actress lauded her fans for "fighting" to make the Harry Potter fandom "an inclusive and loving place." Not forgetting, the actress specifically thanked the crew for their hard work and contributions. Isn't she a gem of a person?

Take a look at Emma Watson's post below:

As Emma concluded, she also urged the fandom to "look forward to" Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which will be available on HBO Max from January 1.

