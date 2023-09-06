Emma Watson looks uber chic in a white pant suit as she enjoys U.S. Open 2023 with Vogue’s Anna Wintour

Emma Watson, the renowned Harry Potter actress, was spotted at the 2023 U.S. Open alongside fashion icon Anna Wintour. The event took place on September 5th at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. Emma Watson, 33, and Anna Wintour seemed to be having a great time, sharing laughter and enjoying the tennis matches. Emma looked chic in her white colored pant suit with a black vest underneath it.

Star-studded attendance at 2023 U.S. Open

Besides Emma Watson and Anna Wintour, other prominent celebrities graced day nine of the U.S. Open. The guest list included Seal, Norman Reedus, J Balvin accompanied by his partner Valentina Ferrer, Sasha Calle from The Flash, fashion editor Derek Blasberg, and the legendary Spike Lee.

Emma Watson's career transition

Emma Watson recently shared insights into her career transition during an interview. She hasn't taken on any acting roles since her last appearance in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women in 2018. Instead, she has been exploring opportunities behind the scenes, including collaborating with her brother Alex on a new gin venture. “For me, getting involved with the creative side of the gin has been fun because I have a voice and I can bring everything that I’ve learnt to help. Alex is the expert on gin, and dad is the expert on wine, but it’s really nice to be asked to be involved,” she said.

She continued, “People always told me I should direct and produce, even when I was on Potter. I was worried it was just technical, not creative, and I couldn’t bring what I think is probably my skill set. It was only Alex coming to me with this, and friends asking for favors – ‘I need to do a photo shoot’ or ‘I’m making a video’ – that made me realize I actually know quite a lot about that. Being a director seemed unattainable. I don’t think I had any confidence in that. I know it seems weird. I mean, I grew up on a film set.”

Emma Watson's involvement in the creative direction of her brother's gin brand, Renais, has allowed her to leverage her skills and experiences. She expressed how people had suggested she direct and produce even during her time on the set of Harry Potter. Her newfound role in the gin venture has shown her the creative potential she possesses, highlighting her evolution from acting to various entrepreneurial pursuits.

