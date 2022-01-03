Emma Watson marks Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts release with UNSEEN photo from sets ft. Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter 20th Aniversary: Return to Hogwarts was a rollercoaster ride for many Potterheads and that is undeniable. The cast, especially Emma Watson and Tom Felton have been sharing many behind-the-scenes photos and videos to mark the release of the special episode, and the latest photo from Watson also features Daniel Radcliffe.

Possibly taken during the filming of the last two Harry Potter movies (Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2), in the unseen photo, Emma and Harry can be seen adorably cuddling with each other during their break from shoot. The lead characters definitely seem tired, as they are seemingly taking a nap in the middle of a hectic shoot. Emma, who essayed the role of the genius Hermione Granger and Daniel, who essayed the main, Harry Potter had also opened up on their friendship on sets along with Rupert Grint, who played Ronald Weasley.

You can take a look at Emma Watson's post here:

Watson has also shared one of the official posters from the first movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and honoured Harry Potter's 20-year legacy. In the reunion special, which is available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime (in India), the trio recalled some fun moments from the sets as they grew up with each other while filming the Harry Potter movies. They remembered the games they would play on sets with Watson recalling how she'd be smitten by Tom Felton and his charm during the filming.

