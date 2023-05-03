Emma Watson opens up about her 5-years-long break; Reveals she was not ‘very happy’ with the profession

Emma Watson, the famous English actress has been making headlines lately owing to her long break from acting. We saw Emma for the last time on the silver screen in the official adaptation of Little Women, which hit the screens in 2019. It was even speculated that the talented actress, best known for portraying Hermione Granger in Harry Potter films, has quit acting. However, in a recent interview with Financial Times, Emma Watson finally addressed all the speculations around her acting break.

Emma Watson reveals why she decided to take a long break

In her recent interview, the Beauty And The Beast actress revealed that she decided to take a break from acting because she was not 'very happy' with her profession. "I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over,” said Emma Watson. "To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process,” she added.

"I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say. And I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, ‘Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better," the talented actress further added.

