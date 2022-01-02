Emma Watson or Emma Roberts? Fans spot THIS photo blunder in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special was released recently and it seemed like the perfect gift for Potterheads to kick off the new year with. It was a delight for fans to see Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reunite and while they enjoyed the nostalgia served by the reunion special, a few eagle-eyed fans also noticed a major blunder in the HBO Max special.

Emma Watson rose to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films and in the reunion special, the actress was seen talking about being obsessed with Harry Potter from a young age. As Watson describes her love for Hermione's character and how she felt she was ready to play it onscreen right from when she first read the books, a photo of a young girl wearing Mickey Mouse ears features in the episode. It has now been spotted by fans that the girl in the photo is in fact Emma Roberts and not Emma Watson.

The same photo which appears in the reunion episode was shared by Emma Roberts on her Instagram account on February 9, 2012. Emma Roberts is Julia Roberts' niece who first rose to fame with Unfabulous on Nickelodeon.

Check out fan reactions to the goof-up here:

Netizens were quick enough to point out the major blunder made by the makers. After the goof-up now going viral, we bet the mistake will soon be edited out of the episode.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: 8 BEST moments from the reunion special