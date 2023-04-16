Emma Watson pens a heartfelt note as she turns 33: ‘Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted’

Emma Watson, the celebrated Hollywood star who is best known for her performances in many famous films including the Harry Potter series and Beauty and The Beast, turned 33. The talented actress, who is not quite active on social media handles, surprised her fans with a series of fun pictures, on the occasion of her 33rd birthday. Along with the lovely pictures, Emma Watson also penned a couple of long, heartfelt notes, as she thanked her close ones for making the day memorable, and revealed how the last couple of years changed.

The celebrated actress, who has been staying away from Instagram since December 2022, made a grand comeback to the social media platform with a series of posts. Emma Watson shared 6 lovely pictures of herself including 5 monochrome pictures and a candid still on her official handle, to the much surprise of her fans. The Harry Potter star also penned multiple lovely notes along with the pictures.

"This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted. I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!). My brother and I figured out how to make a gin using recycled wine grapes!? I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women’s environmental investment fund. I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too," Emma Watson wrote in her social media post.

"I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one-handed for months. I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman," recalled Emma Watson. "It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down, I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial," the actress added.

Emma Watson also revealed that the pictures shared on her official Instagram handle on this birthday, were actually clicked last year. "These pictures were actually taken on my birthday last year, but I wasn’t ready to come out of my Covid Cocoon. Today I feel (butterfly emojis)" she wrote.

Emma thanks her friends and brother Alex

The popular star, who thanked her friends and her brother Alex for making her birthday memorable, added: "Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now. You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And lastly - thank you to my brother @alex.s.watson for helping me find the most challenging things, with time, incredibly funny."

