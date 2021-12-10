Emma Watson praises Indian rural women for Chipko Movement, advocates for environmental protection

Harry Potter alum Emma Watson praised Indian rural women for conserving trees and forests during the 1970s Chipko Andolan, a nonviolent social and ecological movement. On her social media, the actor is consistently supporting forest and tree conservation and appreciating people who do so and recently shared a picture from India's Chipko Movement.

Check out her post here:

The photograph showed a group of rural women around a tree to prevent it from being cut down by officials. The actress expressed her appreciation to the Indian women and thanked them for saving the trees and forests. Lauding Indian rural women for protecting trees and forests, Watson wrote, "Thank you for protecting our forests and trees! The women pictured here were part of the Chipko movement, a non-violent social and ecological moment by rural villagers, particularly women, in India during the 1970s. Here they are protecting a tree from government logging. The Hindi word Chipko means to 'hug' or 'cling to', reflected in the demonstrator's primary tactic of embracing trees to protect them from loggers."

The Harry Potter actor's post has received over a million likes and hundreds of comments. “Thank you Emma for posting about Chipko Movement on the behalf of Indians,” one comment read. "Salute to these ladies..strong and brave," read another.

Meanwhile, fans are also excited to see Watson rejoin with her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint for a reunion to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter film series. The reunion special, which will air on HBO Max on January 1, 2022, will also include alumnae Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, and others.

