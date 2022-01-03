Emma Watson raves about her all-time favourite Harry Potter scene in Return to Hogwarts reunion

***Spoilers Alert***

Harry Potter star Emma Watson, who essayed the role of Hermione Granger in all the eight movies of the franchise opened up on her favourite Harry Potter scene of all time in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion. Fans might be shocked to know which scene the actress completely adores!

In the seventh movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, when Ronald Weasley (Rupert Grint) had abandoned Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Hermione while they were on an exhausting search for Voldemort's (we don't take his name, but we HAD to) Horcruxes, Harry took the Slytherin locket from Hermione (which was one of the Horcruxes they had found) and tried to cheer her up by playing Nick Cave's O Children on the radio. The two best friends then shared a slow yet lovely dance which Watson had initially thought would be "really awkward" but turned out to be a special moment with her long-time pal, Daniel Radcliffe.

During Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion episode, the actress gushed over the scene and revealed that to be one of her most favourite scenes from the movies. "The scene that I thought was going to be really awkward, and I wasn't sure about at all, which was us doing our dance, now that's one of my favourite scenes from the whole of the series," the actress shared.

Lauding "the level of familiarity" that she has with Dan and Rupert, Watson also said, "I don't think I could have done a scene like that with any other actor. So much said in the scene, it was unspoken, I loved that." Watson added about how the actors could have their "moment of fun" due to that particular scene between the two characters. "You and I got to have a moment of fun, which we also needed at that point."

