Emma Watson RECALLS the exact moment she 'fell in love' with Harry Potter costar Tom Felton

In a preview of the "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" special, which will air on January 1, Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger in the wizarding films, recalled her crush on Tom Felton, who played villain Draco Malfoy, and how he made her heart skip a beat for the first time.

Emma is joined by stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in the HBO Max and NOW special Return To Hogwarts, where they reflect on their time as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. The actors grew up on the Harry Potter set, so it's no surprise that they became friends - but Emma recently revealed the intensity of her crush for Draco Malfoy star Tom. "I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,’ recalled Emma. "The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought god looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t how to say it – I just fell in love with him," Emma added as per ET Canada.

However, Emma stressed that nothing romantically 'ever, ever, ever happened,' but they 'just love one other.' Interestingly, Tom, on the other hand, was aware of his admirer. "I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, “Yeah, she had a crush on you,”’ he said. "I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day."

Meanwhile, Emma is presently dating businessman Leo Robinton, while Tom formerly dated his Harry Potter co-star Jade Olivia Gordon, who played Draco's wife Astoria Greengrass in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to debut on January 1, 2022 on HBO Max.

