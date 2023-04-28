Emma Watson says alcohol was not 'forbidden fruit' to her, reveals father made her drink wine from a young age

English actress Emma Watson has revealed that alcohol was never a "forbidden fruit" for her as her father made her indulge in wine from a young age. Keep reading to know more about what the 33-year-old Harry Potter star, who prefers to remain private, revealed.

Emma Watson's father gave her wine from a young age

Watson who takes brief breaks from social media and the spotlight, has made a return to launch a new product with her brother Alex Watson. The Beauty and the Beast actress is releasing a premium gin and has talked about how she feels regarding the concept of alcohol. "I was quite surprised when other children were very excited about the idea of getting their hands on alcohol," she told Financial Times' magazine How To Spend It.

ALSO READ: Emma Watson pens a heartfelt note as she turns 33: ‘Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted’

"Dad had been giving me water with wine at lunch since I was a child. So I was quite confused when I was a teenager and everyone thought alcohol was this forbidden fruit.," Watson added. She revealed that her break from acting has been a profound change in her life. "I wasn't very happy, if I'm being honest. I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over," the 33-year-old, who played the iconic Hermione Granger, revealed.

"To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?' It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process. I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating because I didn't have a voice, I didn't have a say," she said. Watson felt, "And I started to realise that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn't make me hate myself."

Emma Watson returns from her social media hiatus

Meanwhile, she broke her social media hiatus with a series of posts and made sure the fans were caught up with what she was doing in her downtime. "I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!). My brother and I joined forces @renaisspirits," she captioned her post, referring to her gin brand. "I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel, not a dog. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women’s environmental investment fund," Watson wrote.

Giving further updates, she added, "I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial." Watson concluded that she finally felt ready to come out of her Covid cocoon and feels like a butterfly now, all thanks to her team.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Emma Watson Birthday: When the actress REVEALED her favourite scene from the entire Harry Potter series