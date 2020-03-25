Emma Watson vows to stay home for her grandma, mother and best friend amid the COVID 19 scare

Harry Potter star Emma Watson shared a heartwarming picture on her Instagram account stating that she vows to stay home for her grandma, mother and best friend amid the Coronavirus scare.

The Harry Potter star Emma Watson shared a heartwarming picture on her Instagram account stating that she vows to stay home for her grandma who is more than 70 years old, her mother and best friend. The Little Women actress states that her mother is a type 1 diabetic and her best friend is into health care. The stunning actress Emma Watson who played the remarkable character named Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter films also thanked Michelle Obama in her Instagram post for sharing crucial tips with her. Emma Watson is making sure that she sends a lot of love across to her fans and followers. She also urges people to share for whom they are staying home.

The world is currently battling the Coronavirus outbreak, which had led to complete lockdowns in many countries. Schools, colleges, malls, theatres, commercial units, and offices have been shut. The COVID0-19 crisis has badly affected the Hollywood industry. Many Hollywood projects are stalled and many TV shows have seen their production work coming to a complete halt. The filmmakers have been forced to postpone the release of their film amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Check out Emma Watson's post

Makers of films like Fast and Furious 9, No Time To Die, Mulan, A Quiet Place II, and many others have postponed their releases as the theatres remain closed due to the COVID-19 scare. The governments of various countries have announced a lockdown in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Many safety measures have been issued for the people to follow.

