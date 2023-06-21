Emma Watson's 'floating' dress sends internet into frenzy; Fan says 'It is defying physics'

Emma Watson is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. Not only her acting skills but also the actress’ dressing sense mesmerizes fans every time. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media and her fans leave no stone unturned to praise her. The Harry Potter actress makes heads turn with her fashion choices and sets the internet on fire with her bold outfits. Likewise, on June 19, the actress left fans confused with her dress as she attended a campaign with her brother Alex Watson.

Emma Watson arrives in a ‘floating’ dress

On June 19, Emma Watson along with her brother Alex Watson attended a campaign for their new gin brand, Renais. She shared pictures from the event and one photo caught fans’ attention because of the structure of the dress. The actress wore a sky-blue strapless minidress featuring whimsical wire at the bottom of the bodice which made the dress looks like its floating. She was seen having a light conversation with her brother while getting clicked candidly. On the other hand, her brother opted for a sky-blue tee and beige trousers.

Fans are confused about Emma’s dress

Emma Watson sends the internet into a frenzy after dropping her photo wearing a unique dress. As soon as she shared the picture, fans became confused with the structure of the outfit. They cannot understand how the actress wore a ‘floating dress’ without failing. A fan wrote, “dress is defying gravity.” Another wrote, “someone make the dress make sense pls.” While cracking a joke and referring to Emma’s character Hermione Granger trying to teach Ron Weasley how to pronounce properly, a fan commented, “This is what happens when you say LeviOsa instead of Leviosa.” “I think someone forgot to take the hangers out of her dress before she put it on,” wrote another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, the Beauty And The Beast actress has been away from the big screen for a long time. In a recent interview, she opened up about why she decided to take such a long break. The actress said that she felt ‘caged’ and did not like her profession as much as she did in the past. However, Emma revealed that she will be returning when she finds good and thought-provoking projects.

