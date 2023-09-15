Emma Watson's graduation gift from Perks of Being a Wallflower director will warm your heart

Emma Watson, beloved for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, recently shared a heartwarming graduation gift she received from Stephen Chbosky, the writer and director of "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." In a segment for Vogue's "What's In My Bag," Watson revealed this cherished gift, a limited edition copy of T. S. Eliot's poem, "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock." The inscription inside this book, penned by Chbosky, is a testament to their enduring friendship and the impact of the film on Watson's life.

Emma's graduation gift from Stephen Chbosky

Emma Watson recently gave Vogue a glimpse into her travel bag, revealing some personal treasures she carries with her, including a special gift from Stephen Chbosky. After her graduation from Brown University in 2014, Chbosky presented her with a limited edition copy of T. S. Eliot's poetic masterpiece, "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock."

Chbosky's heartfelt inscription

Within this beautifully bound book, a touching inscription from Chbosky to Watson can be found: "For Emma on her graduation. These words by T.S. Eliot are forever. So is your passion for learning, for living, for literature. I couldn't be happier or prouder of you for this accomplishment. You inspire me every day. Please enjoy this limited edition for an unlimited life." These heartfelt words reflect the deep connection between the two, as well as Chbosky's admiration for Watson's dedication to her craft.

A nod to Perks of Being a Wallflower

The inscription concludes with a reference to one of the most memorable lines from "The Perks of Being a Wallflower": "You, my dear Sam, are infinite." In the film, Watson's character, Sam, utters the line, "And at that moment, I swear we were infinite." Chbosky's use of this quote in his inscription adds a layer of sentimentality to the gift, as it ties back to the film that brought them together.

Emma's reaction

Upon reading Chbosky's words, Emma Watson couldn't help but express her appreciation, stating, "I mean, that… He's just the nicest man in the world. Inscriptions in books are my favorite thing." Her genuine and heartfelt response further underscores the significance of this gift in her life.

In addition to Chbosky's gift, Emma Watson also shared her passion for reading by packing a copy of Kevin Kelly's recent novel, "Excellent Advice for Living: Wisdom I Wish I'd Known Earlier," along with her trusty Kindle. Watson, known for her love of literature, founded "Our Shared Shelf," an intersectional feminist book club, in 2016, where she recommends books she enjoys to her fanbase.

