Emmerdale: Jurell Carter Set To Exit Show As Ending Storyline Teased for Later This Year

After five years on the ITV soap opera, Jurell Carter will be leaving Emmerdale and there will likely be a significant exit storyline for the character in the upcoming months. You might have remembered that in 2019, Nate unexpectedly appeared in the village of the same name. He quickly started an affair with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), who at the time was believed to be happily married to Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

Emmerdale star Jurell Carter set to exit

It looks like Emmerdale will soon lose another loved character in the upcoming months. Actor Jurell Carter is reportedly getting ready to step down from his Nate Robinson role.

When Nate first appeared on the show, there was a big twist. It was discovered that the newcomer was Cain's estranged son, who was seducing Moira in an attempt to exact revenge on his father for leaving him for all of eternity. Nate had a turbulent beginning, but he soon settled in and became a mainstay in the Dingle family. He even succeeded in reconciling with Cain.

However, according to The Sun, Nate’s departure is imminent and promises to be quite dramatic.

"It will be dramatic and explosive and will go down in Emmerdale history. It won’t be one to miss," a source told the publication.

Nate has been a central figure in numerous major storylines, and his exit is expected to be equally significant.

The source added that Jurell has loved being on the soap but he’s a young actor and it’s understandable he wants to go beyond that role.

Nate's potential exit follows the recent departure of Ethan Anderson, who tragically passed away after suffering an aneurysm. Additionally, the couple Nicky Miligan and Suni Sharma are also planning to leave the village soon.

Emmerdale star Ryan Hawley makes soap return after five years

Emmerdale actor Ryan Hawley, best known for playing Robert Sugden for five years, has made his Casualty debut as they headed into their next mini-series Storm Damage.

Ryan played Robert Sugden, the love interest of Aaron Dingle (played by Danny Miller) from 2014 to 2019. The popular pair married in 2018, and earned the name ‘Robron’ from fans.

Following his departure from Emmerdale, Ryan went on to appear in Silent Witness, playing Michael Robson in two episodes, sporting a very different long hairstyle and beard.

Last Saturday (15th June), Ryan returned to our screens in the first episode of Casualty’s latest boxset, Storm Damage. Ryan plays the role of Jamie Cleveland, a member of the board at Holby City Hospital who knows Cam Micklethwaite (Barney Walsh).

