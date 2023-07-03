Emmerdale star Meg Johnson dies at 86; Here are 4 lesser-known facts about her

Emmerdale star Meg Johnson has passed away at the age of 86. In a statement her family said, “It is with great sadness that we announce that actress Meg Johnson passed away peacefully yesterday evening surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.” The family statement also praised Meg for her kind and warm nature.

Here are four things to know about Meg Johnson.

About Meg Johnson

Meg Johnson’s work

In her acting career spanning for over six decades, Meg has quite an impressive portfolio. Before joining Emmerdale as Pearl Ladderbanks, Meg Johnson also worked in the other shows and soap operas. In the 1980s, she starred in ITV’s Coronation Street as Eunice Gee and has also played Brigid McKenna in Channel 4 soap opera Brookside for several years. Johnson also starred in Victoria Wood As Seen on TV along with Celia Imrie and Dame Julie Walters.

The Emmerdale star has also made appearances in the musical theater productions like Follies and Chicago.

Emmerdale star’s marriage

Meg Johnson’s death comes just four months after the death of her husband Charles Foster who was ITV Granada announcer. Meg and Charles had been married for more than 40 years before the latter's death.

Johnson cause of death

Johnson's family statement read that Meg Johnson had dementia for the past few years, but the actress "battled on personally and professionally regardless".

Tributes for Meg Johnson

Emmerdale star Danny Miller wrote, “Truly devastated to hear this. Pearl was a fair way to describe our lovely Meg.The creator of 'pigs bum!!' - should she ever forget her lines, and a loved soul throughout the building.”

Lisa Riley tweeted that Meg Johnson taught her “discipline, respect, comedy, and how not to take life to (sic) seriously.”

