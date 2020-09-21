Emmy 2020: Amy Schumer shares pre recorded acceptance speech on Instagram after losing award to Cheer

Amy Schumer recently celebrated losing her award to Cheer at the Emmys 2020 by sharing a pre-recorded acceptance speech video on her Instagram.

Amy Schumer is supporting Cheer despite losing to them! The 38-year-old comedian and husband Chris Fischer‘s Food Network show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook was nominated at the 2020 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, but ended up losing to Cheer.

Despite the loss, Amy still decided to share her pre-recorded acceptance speech on Instagram, which featured herself, Chris, their 1-year-old son Gene, dog Tati, and Gene‘s nanny Jane all sitting around their dining room table.

“This video they’ll play if we win an Emmy. Jane, who do we want to thank?” Amy starts off the video. “Thanks for the people who are watching our show, thanks for all the support and love. Thank you Food Network, thanks to Amy especially and Chris, and this little guy,” Jane said, while giving Gene a pat on the head.

Amy then adds, “And we thank Gene and we want to thank everybody at the Food Network.” Amy captioned the video, “Emmy loss The vid we made in case we won. We lost to Cheer! I loved Cheer! #amyschumerlearnstocook.”

