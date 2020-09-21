Emmy Awards 2020 Winners: Schitt’s Creek takes home SEVEN trophies; Succession, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya win BIG

Emmys 2020 Winners: The 72nd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards concluded this weekend. Schitt’s Creek, Succession, Watchmen, Zendaya and Mark Ruffalo were among the biggest winners of the night. Check out the complete Emmy 2020 Awards winners' list.

The 72nd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards took place this weekend and Schitt’s Creek left everyone bowing down to them. The Netflix show was nominated for 15 categories at the Emmys 2020 of which it won seven prestigious awards. Eugene Levy took home the Outstanding Actor (Comedy) while Catherine O'Hara won her first acting Emmy award, receiving the Outstanding Actress (Comedy) award this year. Daniel Levy bagged Outstanding Director, Outstanding Writer and Outstanding Supporting Actor awards for the show. Annie Murphy was awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress.

While Schitt’s Creek was the star of the evening, Succession wasn't far behind. The HBO show took home five awards, including Best Drama Series. Meanwhile, Watchmen bagged four awards of the 26 nominations it received. This includes Outstanding Limited Series. Zendaya made history by becoming the recipient of the Best Lead Actress in a Drama award.

Check out the complete Emmy Awards 2020 Winners List below:

Drama Series: Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, Ozark

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Succession

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Limited Series: Watchmen

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Unorthodox

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series: Watchmen

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, Watchmen

Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Television Movie: Bad Education

Congratulations to all the winners!

