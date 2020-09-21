Emmy Awards 2020 Winners: Schitt’s Creek takes home SEVEN trophies; Succession, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya win BIG
The 72nd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards took place this weekend and Schitt’s Creek left everyone bowing down to them. The Netflix show was nominated for 15 categories at the Emmys 2020 of which it won seven prestigious awards. Eugene Levy took home the Outstanding Actor (Comedy) while Catherine O'Hara won her first acting Emmy award, receiving the Outstanding Actress (Comedy) award this year. Daniel Levy bagged Outstanding Director, Outstanding Writer and Outstanding Supporting Actor awards for the show. Annie Murphy was awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress.
While Schitt’s Creek was the star of the evening, Succession wasn't far behind. The HBO show took home five awards, including Best Drama Series. Meanwhile, Watchmen bagged four awards of the 26 nominations it received. This includes Outstanding Limited Series. Zendaya made history by becoming the recipient of the Best Lead Actress in a Drama award.
Check out the complete Emmy Awards 2020 Winners List below:
Drama Series: Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, Ozark
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Succession
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Limited Series: Watchmen
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Unorthodox
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series: Watchmen
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, Watchmen
Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Television Movie: Bad Education
Congratulations to all the winners!
