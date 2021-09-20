Emmy Awards 2021: Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas give couple goals in a dazzling red carpet look

Emmy Awards 2021 have taken off to an amazing start as the ceremony kicked off on September 20 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Some major celebrities including the likes of Kate Winslet, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Colman among others. Among the couples who absolutely took our breath away with their stunning red carpet appearance were none other than Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. The couple was dressed to the nines as they attended the Emmy Awards and it was impossible not to fall in love with them.

Catherine Zeta-Jones slayed in a strapless red gown as she posed alongside husband Douglas who looked nothing short of dapper in a classic suit. Catherine's gown with a sizzling thigh-high slit teamed up with a beautiful diamond necklace left us beyond stunned.

Catherine and Michael who have been married for over 20 years and we love how the couple showed their love by holding hands on the red carpet. Zeta-Jones also cheered for her husband Douglas who has been nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for his show The Kominsky Method.

Check out Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' photos here:

Douglas' will be pitted against the likes of Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso, Kenan Thompson for Kenan, William H. Macey for Shameless and Anthony Anderson for Black-ish at this year's Emmys. It seems like it's going to be a tough fight.

