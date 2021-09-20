Emmy Awards 2021: Gillian Anderson, Zach Braff give a BTS peek with fun selfies from the event

Emmy Awards 2021 were held on September 19 in Los Angeles and it turned out to be a star-studded evening as several major celebrities including the likes of Elizabeth Olsen, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Winslet and more walked the red carpet. The host for Emmys 2021 was Cedric the Entertainer who won praises from netizens for his anchoring act.

As for the honours, this year's awards were swept by shows such as The Crown, Ted Lasso among others. With all the major honours being bestowed on the actors and talent from these shows, it was a night to remember for the lead cast of the two series.

While the awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles, The Crown's cast was seen getting together for the ceremony in London. Gillian Anderson who turned out to be a bigger winner at the awards as she took home the Best Supporting Actress in a drama series honour gave a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes fun from the event. Anderson took to her social media to drop selfies with her co-stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin from The Crown.

Another actor who took to Instagram to share a selfie from the event included actor-director, Zach Braff who posed for a photo alongside Josh O'Connor and Brett Goldstein.

Among the biggest highlights of this year's awards included, RuPaul's historic 11th Emmy win which made him the most awarded person of colour at the Emmy Awards. Also, actress Michaela Coel's powerful speech after winning the Best Writing honour for I May Destroy You was a major moment.

