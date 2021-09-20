Emmy Awards 2021: Jason Sudeikis THANKS his kids Otis and Daisy in a sweet speech for Ted Lasso win

The Emmy Awards 2021 were held on September 19 in Los Angeles and it was a star-studded evening. The prestigious TelevisionAcademy Awards saw some of the biggest artists take home the honours including actor Jason Sudeikis who bagged the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso. Sudeikis dressed in a velvet tuxedo, took to the stage to accept the award and made a heartwarming speech.

The actor who essays the role of the titular coach on the hit series Ted Lasso began his speech by saying, "Thank you very much. So...heck of a year." Adding on about the show, Jason said, "I would say this show is about family, this show is about mentors and teachers this show is about teammates and I would be here without those three things in my life. First off I want to thank my folks Dan and Kathy, I want to thank my sisters Kristin and Lindsay. I want to thank my sisters that have been chosen outside of biology, like Rachel. I want to thank my children Otis and Daisy."

Sudeikis also got everyone laughing as he took a dig at SNL creator Lorne as joked about the latter not being present during his speech because he was taking a "dump". The actor further also thanked his writing staff as he stated that he's only as good as they make him look.

Ted Lasso emerged as a big winner at Emmys 2021 as apart from Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein also took home the Supporting Actress and Actor honours. The show also bagged the coveted Outstanding Comedy Series award.

