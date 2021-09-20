Emmy Awards 2021: Michaela Coel dedicates her win to sexual assault survivors in a powerful acceptance speech

The Emmy Awards 2021 managed to honour the best of television as several major artists took home the prestigious awards. Among first time winners included Michaela Coel who bagged Best Writing for a Limited Series for I May Destroy You. In a powerful speech that got a standing ovation, Coel dedicated her win to "every survivor of sexual assault."

While accepting the award, Michaela delivered an important message to writers and said, "Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn't comfortable. I dare you. In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success—do not be afraid to disappear. From it. From us. For a while. And see what comes to you in the silence."

The I May Destroy You star further concluded her speech adding that she dedicates the story and in turn, her big win to "every single survivor of sexual assault."

Coel received a standing ovation from all attendees at the Emmy Awards as she took to the stage to receive her award. Michaela's HBO series, I May Destroy You follows a young writer struggling with the aftermath of a sexual assault and is inspired by Michaela's own experiences.

Coel's speech was one of the most inspiring ones from the night and earned her loud applause from the audience. I May Destroy You fans also expressed their happiness online as Coel took home her first Emmy win.

