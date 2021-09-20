Emmy Awards 2021 Red Carpet: The Crown's Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor make glamorous appearances

Emmy Awards 2021 have finally kicked off and it's certainly a delight to see some of our favourite celebrities walk the red carpet again after appearing remotely at last year's awards. Emmys which are known to celebrate the best of Television will have some of the toughest competitions this year as amazing talent from shows such as Ted Lasso, The Crown, Mare of Easttown, WandaVision, The Queen's Gambit and more go head to head in several categories.

As for one of Netflix's most loved shows, The Crown which has been nominated in several major categories at this year's awards, it's going to be an exciting evening. The lead cast of the show including the likes of Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson made it to the red carpet event and looked nothing short of regal, much like their onscreen personalities.

While Corrin chose a unique outfit that seemed to be inspired by the famed dystopian show, The Hand Maid's Tale for the event, her onscreen husband, Josh O'Connor who plays Prince Charles in the series, seems to have taken notes from the Prince of Wales as arrived sharply dressed in a black tuxedo. As for the Queen herself, Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman wowed in a gorgeous navy blue and bright orange gown with a cape. Gillian Anderson on the other hand went with a rather effortlessly stylish look as she wore a cream crop top with a maxi skirt.

Check out The Crown's lead cast on Emmys 2021 red carpet:

The Crown is dominating with 24 nominations this year and fans are hoping for favourites such as Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin to win.

