Emmy Awards 2021: Royal family, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview ROASTED in opening monologue

One of television's biggest nights, the Emmy Awards 2021 kicked off on September 20 with who's who of the industry arriving on the red carpet looking their best. The host for the evening was Cedric the Entertainer who opened the show with a hilarious monologue that also consisted of jokes about the royal family as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit and Oprah interview.

Cedric who rapped his way through the monologue touched upon several major nominees of the evening including The Crown which revolves around UK's royal family. While mentioning the same, Cedric ripped apart Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit and more as he joked about the comparisons between the show and the real-life royal fam.

Starting off by calling The Crown a "great show" that's it’s "embarrassing to the real monarchy", Cedric said, "[Prince Harry] renounced his thrown quicker than Eddie Murphy did in Coming to America."

He later also touched upon Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview comments about baby Archie's skin colour and added, "Little Archie they need little Archie. I mean Charles can’t dance who else gonna teach them how to TikTok?"

Apart from The Crown, Cedric also took digs at other shows including Bridgerton as he compared the timeline of the show to that of Django Unchained while making a joke about Jamie Foxx not getting as lucky as the Duke of Hastings aka Rege-Jean Page.

The glamorous evening of Emmys 2021 saw several A-list stars including Kate Winslet, Elizabeth Olsen, Jason Sudeikis and more. As for the big winners, Kate Winslet, Jason Sudeikis were named among the big winners.

