Emmy Awards 2021: RuPaul creates HISTORY with 11th win as he becomes the most awarded person of colour

The Emmy Awards 2021 were held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 19. The evening saw who's who of the television industry making it to the red carpet. Among the major winners of the evening were Jason Sudeikis, Kate Winslet. Although one winner who managed to make history at Emmys 2021 was RuPaul, who bagged his 11th Emmy award.

At this year's Emmys too, RuPaul took home the honour of Outstanding Competition Program for RuPaul's Drag Race. It was a major win for him considering that with this 11th Emmy, RuPaul made history as the most awarded person of colour. While accepting the big honour, RuPaul made a heartfelt speech as he said, "And for the kids out there watching. You have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby, come on to Mama Ru. Thank you so much,” he said during the speech."

RuPaul had earlier tied the record for most-awarded person of colour at the Emmys with cinematographer Donald A. Morgan during last Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Apar from the Outstanding Competition Program win, RuPaul's Drag Race also won four awards in total during the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony. While accepting the same, RuPaul in his speech last week, had mentioned, "I’ve got to tell you, the sweetness and the kindness is what I appreciate the most today. In fact, the sweetness and the kindness are at the top of my list of human virtues. After that would be a big fat ass. Thank you so much for this award."

