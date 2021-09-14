Emmy Awards 2021: Schitt’s Creek cast, Kaley Cuoco, Hailee Steinfeld & more announced as celebrity presenters
The Emmy Awards 2021 has announced its first round of celebrity presenters and the Schitt’s Creek cast, Billy Porter, Kaley Cuoco, and others have been confirmed to take part in the award show. According to Just Jared, in a release, the Television Academy has revealed these names as they would be presenting awards in the ceremony.
Schitt’s Creek cast includes Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O’Hara. Other presenters include Kate Beckinsale, Kaley Cuoco, MJ Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Mindy Kaling, and Hailee Steinfeld who are also supposed to be at the award show as celebrity presenters. The award show is set to take place on September 19, with Cedric The Entertainer as this year’s host.
Here is a list of all the celebs set to present at the award show:
Devery Jacobs
Ken Jeong
Mindy Kaling
Venessa Lachey
Dan Levy
Eugene Levy
Jessica Long
Annie Murphy
Catherine O’Hara
Sarah Paulson
Amy Poehler
Billy Porter
Hailee Steinfeld
Patrick Stewart
Wilmer Valderrama
Kerry Washington
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Bowen Yang
Anthony Anderson
Angela Bassett
Kate Beckinsale
Adrien Brody
Stephen Colbert
Jennifer Coolidge
Kaley Cuoco
Lane Factor
Beanie Feldstein
Allyson Felix
America Ferrera
Sterlin Harjo
Michaela Jae (Mj) Rodriguez
Seth Rogen
Tracee Ellis Ross
According to Just Jared, this year’s Emmys will include more presenters. The award show has also put out safety protocols that everyone has to maintain while attending the event. The guests attending would be required to show proof of vaccination. According to a report by People, via Just Jared, the award show will make changes to the red carpet arrangement to ensure better safety of the guests amid the pandemic.
