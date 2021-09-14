Emmy Awards 2021: Schitt’s Creek cast, Kaley Cuoco, Hailee Steinfeld & more announced as celebrity presenters

The Emmy Awards 2021 has announced its first round of celebrity presenters and the Schitt’s Creek cast, Billy Porter, Kaley Cuoco, and others have been confirmed to take part in the award show. According to Just Jared, in a release, the Television Academy has revealed these names as they would be presenting awards in the ceremony.

Schitt’s Creek cast includes Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O’Hara. Other presenters include Kate Beckinsale, Kaley Cuoco, MJ Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Mindy Kaling, and Hailee Steinfeld who are also supposed to be at the award show as celebrity presenters. The award show is set to take place on September 19, with Cedric The Entertainer as this year’s host.

Here is a list of all the celebs set to present at the award show:

Devery Jacobs

Ken Jeong

Mindy Kaling

Venessa Lachey

Dan Levy

Eugene Levy

Jessica Long

Annie Murphy

Catherine O’Hara

Sarah Paulson

Amy Poehler

Billy Porter

Hailee Steinfeld

Patrick Stewart

Wilmer Valderrama

Kerry Washington

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Bowen Yang

Anthony Anderson

Angela Bassett

Kate Beckinsale

Adrien Brody

Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Coolidge

Kaley Cuoco

Lane Factor

Beanie Feldstein

Allyson Felix

America Ferrera

Sterlin Harjo

Michaela Jae (Mj) Rodriguez

Seth Rogen

Tracee Ellis Ross

According to Just Jared, this year’s Emmys will include more presenters. The award show has also put out safety protocols that everyone has to maintain while attending the event. The guests attending would be required to show proof of vaccination. According to a report by People, via Just Jared, the award show will make changes to the red carpet arrangement to ensure better safety of the guests amid the pandemic.

