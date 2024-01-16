Emmy Awards 2024: THIS is what Ali Wong does after winning an award as she bags an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress

Ali Wong, the talented star of "Beef," claimed the spotlight at the 2023 Emmys, dazzling in a Louis Vuitton ensemble and Chopard accessories. The day after securing a Critics Choice award for her exceptional performance in the limited series, Wong candidly shared her post-win routine with "Extra's" Adam Glassman. The actress has now won an Emmy as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for Beef!

When questioned about her reaction to hearing her name announced, Wong admitted, "Honestly, I don't even remember what happened… As soon as I get in the car home, I watch the playback right away." Despite her success, she expressed genuine surprise, highlighting her journey from stand-up comedy to embracing the identity of an actress.

Surrounded by acclaimed actors and actresses at the awards ceremony, Wong felt "honored." Reflecting on the triumph of "Beef" during the awards season, she said, "It's such a joy, that show we made, it's a weird show. The finale, we didn't know how people were going to respond to it… I'm still just thrilled about how many people connected with the show."

Wong attributed the show's relatability to its exploration of themes like road rage and repressed anger. "I think people, obviously in L.A., they really identify with the road rage, but also there's a lot of people who feel like they have repressed rage in general," she explained. "They don't have space to be angry… it was really cool to explore all that."

As the winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for "Beef," Ali Wong continues to captivate audiences with her talent and humility, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.