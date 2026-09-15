Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Matthew Rhys' Widow’s Bay Wins 6 Trophies, Noah Wyle's The Pitt Bags Best Drama

The Emmy Awards 2026 delivered a night packed with surprises, history-making victories and emotional tributes. At the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay emerged as the evening’s biggest winner, while The Pitt successfully defended its Outstanding Drama Series title. Matthew Rhys, Jean Smart, Rhea Seehorn, Noah Wyle and Sally Field were among the night’s biggest winners as television’s top stars celebrated their achievements.

‘Widow’s Bay’ dominates the 2026 Emmys

Widow’s Bay had a historic night, taking home six major Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Matthew Rhys won Lead Actor, while Stephen Root and Kate O’Flynn picked up Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress honors. Hiro Murai won for Comedy Directing and Katie Dippold took home the Comedy Writing award. After adding eight wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, Widow’s Bay finished with 14 trophies, surpassing The Studio’s previous record of 13 Emmys for a comedy series in a single year.

Matthew Rhys and Jean Smart Make Emmy History

Matthew Rhys became one of the biggest stories of the evening after winning two lead acting categories. His victories for Widow’s Bay and The Beast in Me made him the first male performer to win two lead acting Emmys in the same year. Jean Smart also made history with her fifth consecutive Lead Actress Emmy for Hacks. The victory made Smart the first performer to win an acting Emmy for every season of a show’s run and took her total acting Emmy tally to eight.

‘The Pitt’ holds on to Best Drama Crown

Despite a fiercely competitive drama race, The Pitt retained its Outstanding Drama Series crown. Noah Wyle also won Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the second consecutive year. However, the show’s 25 nominations did not translate into a dominant Primetime haul, with several of its supporting cast members missing out. Pluribus scored major victories through Rhea Seehorn, who won Lead Actress, and Vince Gilligan, who won for Drama Writing.

‘DTF St. Louis’ pulls off limited-series upset

The Limited or Anthology Series category went to DTF St. Louis, which had already collected six Creative Arts Emmy wins. David Harbour won Supporting Actor and Linda Cardellini won Supporting Actress, while the series also took home the directing and writing prizes. Sally Field won Lead Actress for Remarkably Bright Creatures, earning her fourth Emmy and adding another major honor to her six-decade career.

Full Emmy Awards 2026 Winners List

Comedy Series: Widow’s Bay

Lead Actor, Comedy: Matthew Rhys - Widow’s Bay

Lead Actress, Comedy: Jean Smart - Hacks

Directing, Comedy: Hiro Murai - Widow’s Bay

Writing, Comedy: Katie Dippold - Widow’s Bay

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Stephen Root - Widow’s Bay

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Kate O’Flynn - Widow’s Bay

Drama Series: The Pitt

Lead Actor, Drama: Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Lead Actress, Drama: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Directing, Drama: Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses

Writing, Drama: Vince Gilligan - Pluribus

Supporting Actor, Drama: Tom Pelphrey - Task

Supporting Actress, Drama: Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Limited or Anthology Series: DTF St. Louis

Lead Actor, Limited Series/Movie: Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Lead Actress, Limited Series/Movie: Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures

Supporting Actor, Limited Series/Movie: David Harbour - DTF St. Louis

Supporting Actress, Limited Series/Movie: Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis

Directing, Limited Series/Movie: DTF St. Louis

Writing, Limited Series/Movie: DTF St. Louis

Major Emmy 2026 Moments

In the variety and reality categories, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won Outstanding Variety Series, while The Traitors took Reality Competition Series. Remarkably Bright Creatures won Television Movie, the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny won Live Variety Special and The Muppet Show won Pre-Recorded Variety Special. South Park was named Outstanding Animated Program.

Michael J. Fox received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his decades of Parkinson’s advocacy and fundraising through the Michael J. Fox Foundation. The ceremony also featured an In Memoriam tribute honoring stars including Catherine O’Hara and Dolly Parton, while Reba McEntire and Sally Field paid tribute to Parton, who died in August at 80. Mariska Hargitay hosted the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

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