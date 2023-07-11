Emmy Nominations 2023: When and How to Watch the announcement?

It's that time of the year again. As the excitement begins to build up for the date of the announcement of the 2023 Emmy Award. nominations. On July 12th at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, Emmy Award-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma will reveal the nominees in the major Emmy Award categories. This year's nominations will celebrate the outstanding shows, innovators, storytellers, and talent that have captivated audiences during this transformative year of television.

How to watch the 2023 Emmy nominations

To witness the unveiling of the Emmy nominations, viewers can stream the event online via the Emmys website at https://www.emmys.com/nominations. Additionally, the announcement will be live-streamed on YouTube through the Television Academy's channel, allowing fans to be part of this exciting moment.

Exploring the Emmy award categories

The Emmy Awards encompass 25 main categories that span drama, comedy, and limited series. However, the Television Academy presents numerous awards across various genres and craft disciplines, including reality competition shows and live talk shows. In total, there are over 100 Emmy Award categories this year, and the official Emmy Awards website provides a comprehensive list of all the categories.

Date and time for the Emmy awards

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 18th. The event will commence at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT, and audiences can tune in to the live broadcast on Fox.

As anticipation builds for the 2023 Emmy Awards, fans eagerly await the announcement of the nominees. With favorites such as Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, Succession, The White Lotus, Beef, and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story predicted by Gold Derby odds, the competition promises to be fierce. Stay tuned for the official nominations and join in the celebration of exceptional television accomplishments at this year's Emmy Awards.

The 2022 Emmy Awards recap

The 2022 Emmy Awards delivered a mix of surprises, established winners, and memorable moments. The White Lotus emerged as the big winner, securing 10 golden statuettes, followed by Euphoria and Squid Game with six each. Succession claimed the highly coveted best drama series award. Ted Lasso dominated the comedy category, winning best comedy series, actor, and supporting actor. Hwang Dong-Hyuk made history as the first Asian actor to win best directing of a drama series for Squid Game. Notably, Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) celebrated their first Emmy wins after long careers. Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the show with a song-and-dance performance, while Sheryl Lee Ralph delivered a powerful speech about perseverance and dreams. Despite some lackluster comedy moments and rushed speeches, the night celebrated both established favorites and rising stars. Last Week Tonight, SNL, Julia Garner, and Brett Goldstein continued their winning streaks. However, deserving nominees like Only Murders in the Building and Severance were overshadowed. The 2022 Emmy Awards showcased both expected outcomes and exciting breakthroughs, solidifying its status as an annual celebration of television excellence.

