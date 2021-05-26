Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail welcome baby girl; Share photos of pregnancy

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail are now parents to their first child - a baby girl whom they welcomed on 23 May.

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail are officially parents to their baby girl. The 34-year-old Shameless star and the 43-year-old Mr. Robot creator broke the news on her Instagram on Tuesday. “Monday morning, at 8:13 AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” Rossum shared the happy news with two black and white maternity photos. One shot pictured the Shameless actor baring her baby bump, while another showed Sam Esmail cradling her belly.

"5.24.21", the new mother captioned the post. She further added that they welcomed their daughter into the world on a sunny Monday. The Phantom of the Opera star also posted pictures of what appears to be her newborn's footprint. Rossum captioned another glam shot showing off her pregnant belly two weeks before her daughter was born.

Sam and Emmy kept their pregnancy news under wraps and there were only unconfirmed rumors of pregnancy. The last time the couple was spotted was some time around last year amid the pandemic in face masks and face shields.

Esmail proposed to Rossum in 2015 after dating her for two years. Starting a new courting process, Esmail directed his bride in the 2014 version of the romantic dramedy Comet. The couple tied a knot in May 2017 at an intimate ceremony at Central Synagogue in New York City followed by a lavish reception at the Guggenheim Museum.

Guests who graced the occasion included Robert Downey Jr. and Hilary Swank as well as Rossum's Shameless co-stars Macy and Shanola Hampton and Mr, Robot stars Rami Melk, Christian Slater, and Carly Chaikin.

